Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this issue, we talk about the promise that BJP made to Shettar which made him jump back to the party; why the Congress believes Prashant Kishor has a hand in the INDIA bloc’s trouble; and what strategist Sunil Kanugolu is up to.