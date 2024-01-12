Pakka Politics: Kavi Sayam Poosum Arasiyal - Mathur Sathya

Pakka Politics is a podcast in Tamil that breaks down and makes sense of everyday politics and the impact it has on the social and cultural landscape. From local and national news developments to global issues that can shape the world around you, TNM’s Shabbir Ahmed and his guests delve deep into the heart of the issue. Pakka Politics with Shabbir Ahmed will host a range of voices and opinions – politicians, activists, academics, journalists and more – giving you perspectives to help you understand politics today.

Season 1 Episode 3

Since their electoral triumph in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been actively trying to appropriate the legacies of prominent Indian icons in the country. A similar strategy is also being implemented in Tamil Nadu by various Sangh Parivar organisations. The BJP, as part of a calculated strategy, has been actively trying to appropriate the legacy of Tamil icons, highlighting the contributions of lesser-known figures to bolster their influence in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar in his "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast in December 2023, exemplifies this effort to align with Tamil historical figures. Moreover, the BJP has been making deliberate attempts to resonate with Tamil identity by referencing Thirukural, celebrating Sangam era poets, and symbolically incorporating Tamil culture, such as the installation of Sengol in the new parliament building. In this podcast, political activist Mathur Sathya critically examines the BJP's politics of appropriation, shedding light on how the party shapes narratives to consolidate its influence across the country and also explains why these attempts will not yield desired results for the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.