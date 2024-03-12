Navigating endometriosis: Insights from a gynaecologist’s perspective

In the intricate landscape of women’s health, one condition often eludes the spotlight despite its profound impact on millions of lives: endometriosis. As a gynaecologist, my mission is to shed light on this complex disorder as we observe March as Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Understanding endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic medical condition that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus, known as endometrium, grows outside the uterine cavity. This tissue can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other pelvic structures, causing inflammation, scarring, and debilitating pain. While the exact cause of endometriosis remains elusive, several theories point to genetic, hormonal, and immune factors contributing to its development.

Recognising the symptoms: A silent battle

One of the challenges in managing endometriosis is the silent nature of its symptoms. When it comes to periods, women often face dismissal and a sense that the severity of the illness is all in our heads, that we should accept and tolerate pain. Many women endure years of pain before receiving a diagnosis.

Common symptoms include pelvic pain, particularly during menstruation, painful intercourse, painful defecation/constipation and urinary frequency and fertility issues. The severity of symptoms varies, with some experiencing mild discomfort while others face debilitating pain affecting their daily lives. The severity of symptoms usually does not correlate with severity of lesions.

Diagnosing the enigma

Diagnosing endometriosis requires a comprehensive approach. Clinical history, physical examination, and imaging studies like ultrasound especially ovarian deposits (endometrioma/chocolate cyst) may offer initial insights. Ultrasonography and MRI are not accurate at revealing endometriotic deposits unless very large. However, laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure, remains the gold standard for definitive diagnosis. This allows gynaecologists to visualise as well as remove samples that can be sent to the lab for confirmation and, if necessary, treat endometriotic lesions while minimising the invasiveness of the procedure.

Treatment strategies: Beyond pain management

While pain management is crucial in addressing the symptoms of endometriosis, a multifaceted treatment approach is necessary for comprehensive care. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may help alleviate pain, but hormonal therapies, such as birth control pills or progestins, are often prescribed to suppress the menstrual cycle and reduce the growth of endometrial tissue. But this is temporary in most of the cases.

In cases where symptoms persist or fertility is a concern, surgical intervention may be recommended. Laparoscopic excision or ablation of endometriotic lesions aims to ease pain and enhance fertility outcomes. The surgery is day care and if pain control is satisfactory, the patient is allowed to go home the same day. For some, assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) become essential in their journey towards parenthood.

Recent advances: Paving the way for progress

Advancements in medical research have provided new avenues for understanding and managing endometriosis. Molecular studies are unravelling the genetic components of the disease, offering potential targets for future therapies. Additionally, emerging treatments, such as immunomodulatory drugs, hold promise in modulating the immune response implicated in endometriosis.

In recent years, awareness campaigns and advocacy efforts have also played a pivotal role in destigmatising endometriosis, encouraging women to seek timely medical attention. Increased awareness facilitates earlier diagnosis and intervention, and prevents unnecessary suffering and complications associated with delayed care.

Holistic approach: Empowering patients and healthcare providers

As gynaecologists, our commitment extends beyond medical intervention. Empowering patients with knowledge and fostering an open dialogue are crucial components of managing endometriosis. Support groups, counselling, and educational resources contribute to a holistic approach that addresses not only the physical aspects but also the emotional and psychological impact of the condition.

In conclusion, endometriosis is a formidable challenge that demands attention, understanding, and collaboration from the medical community, researchers, and society at large. By delving into the details in endometriosis, we can pave the way for a brighter future—one where women affected by this condition can lead fuller, healthier lives.

Together, we can break the silence surrounding this condition and provide the support and solutions that women with endometriosis rightfully deserve.