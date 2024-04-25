YouTuber who published fake news on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu joins BJP

YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police last year for circulating fake videos of Bihari migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, April 25. After joining the party, he also met BJP national president JP Nadda. He said that he joined the BJP out of gratitude to the party for helping with his release from jail.

Speaking to media persons, Manish said, “We came from Bihar with Manoj Tiwari yesterday. I could be released from jail only due to them and the bad days of my life ended. So, I joined the BJP. We have to strengthen Bihar. Lalu’s family looted and destroyed Bihar. So I joined the BJP. Together with the BJP, I will strengthen Bihar… Allegations were levelled against me but the Patna Court not only granted me bail but also acquitted me. NSA slapped on me was withdrawn… My fight against those who defame Sanatana and those who are against nationalism will continue…”