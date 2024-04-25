YouTuber who published fake news on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu joins BJP

YouTuber Manish Kashyap who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police last year for circulating fake videos of Bihari migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, April 25. After joining the party, he also met BJP national president JP Nadda. He said that he joined the BJP out of gratitude to the party for helping with his release from jail.
Speaking to media persons, Manish said, “We came from Bihar with Manoj Tiwari yesterday. I could be released from jail only due to them and the bad days of my life ended. So, I joined the BJP. We have to strengthen Bihar. Lalu’s family looted and destroyed Bihar. So I joined the BJP. Together with the BJP, I will strengthen Bihar… Allegations were levelled against me but the Patna Court not only granted me bail but also acquitted me. NSA slapped on me was withdrawn… My fight against those who defame Sanatana and those who are against nationalism will continue…”
During the first week of March 2023, several videos of north Indian labourers in Tamil Nadu being attacked began circulating on social media. The then Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu issued a video statement saying that the videos were false and were being circulated to create unrest in the state.
Shortly after, Manish was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police and brought to the state. He had surrendered on March 18 at the Jagdishpur police station in Bihar’s West Champaran. He was booked by the Madurai Cybercrime Wing for spreading false news and videos about Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in the state. In April 2023, the police booked him under the National Security Act (NSA). In November 2023, Manish was granted bail by the Madras High Court, which also quashed his detention under the NSA.
Reports said that during an Economic Offences Unit (EOU) investigation, Manish alleged that he had political ambitions and anticipated a ticket from the Shiv Sena. But he did not get a ticket owing to the cases registered against him. He contested as an independent candidate in 2020 but was not successful.