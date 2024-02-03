Without justice existence of any nation is not possible: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that without justice the existence of any nation is not possible.

“Justice is at the root of independent self-governance and without justice even the existence of any nation is not possible,” Modi said while during the inauguration of the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) in New Delhi.

He said when a society collaborates that it is easy to understand each other’s system better.

“Greater understanding brings greater synergy; synergy boosts better and faster justice delivery,” he said.

The theme of the conference was ‘Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery’. The conference will deliberate on important issues pertaining to law and justice like judicial transition and the ethical dimensions of legal practice; executive accountability; and revisiting modern-day legal education, among others.

Throwing light on the radical changes in the nature and scope of crime in recent times, PM Modi pointed out the vast networks created by criminals across countries and their usage of the latest technology both in funding and operations.

He also drew attention to the fact that economic crimes in one region are being used to fund activities in other regions, and the challenges of the rise of cryptocurrency and cyber threats.