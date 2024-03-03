Why was Jamnagar airport given international status for Ambani bash: Congress to PM Modi

Reacting sharply to reports that the Jamnagar airport in Gujarat was awarded the status of an international airport for 10 days to facilitate the pre-wedding celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the move and pointed out that the area was sensitive to defence concerns. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen to help out his “rich industrialist friends” while ignoring the needs of ordinary citizens.

In a social media post, Jairam Ramesh said, “When it comes to helping out his rich industrialist friends, Prime Minister Modi is willing to do anything. For billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding, he has declared Jamnagar airport an international airport for 10 days. He has ordered the doubling of the size of the passenger terminal, with taxpayer’s money, just to make life more convenient for the wedding guests.”