West Bengal teen averts major train disaster, Railways rewards him with only Rs 1500

This story was written by Joydeep Sarkar and translated from Bengali by Aparna Bhattacharya.

The Rs 1,500 that Mursalim Ali received from the Indian Railways for averting a mishap and saving hundreds of passengers on a train wouldn’t cover the round-trip fare for a chair car seat on the Vande Bharat Express from Malda to Kolkata. It would have barely covered the cost of a round-trip fare for an AC 2-tier ticket on the Kanchanjunga Express, the very train which could’ve met with disaster if not for the 12-year-old’s quick thinking.

On the afternoon of September 21, when the Tripura-bound Kanchanjunga Express was approaching the Bhaluka Road station of Malda, Mursalim noticed that the soil and pebbles had been washed away from under the tracks. As the train was approaching, Mursalim took off his red T-shirt and started waving it, alerting the loco pilot, who pulled the emergency brakes. The damaged portion was repaired by the railway staff and the train then left for its destination.

The chief public relations officer (PRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway had initially denied the boy’s act, claiming that the damage was noticed by railway staff. He later acknowledged and saluted his “approach towards society being a teenager”.