‘Wasn’t aware of letter to me on Prajwal Revanna’: Vijayendra to TNM

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra on Tuesday, April 30, told TNM that he hadn’t received any letter from the BJP state president Devaraje Gowda citing allegations of sexual harassment against Prajwal Revanna. “I came to know about such a letter only through newspapers. I have not received any such letter. So it’s unfair to say that our leadership knew about the incident. If we knew about it, would we let him contest the elections?” asked Vijayendra.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman, had filed a complaint against Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna and his son Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter. The complaint comes days after accusations emerged that Prajwal Revanna has sexually assaulted numerous women and videographed them in Hassan district. HD Revanna is former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son, and Prajwal is Deve Gowda’s grandson.

Watch what Vijayendra said: