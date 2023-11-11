Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passes away

Veteran Telugu actor Chandra Mohan passed away on Saturday, November 11. He was 80 years old. The senior actor passed away at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad around 9.45 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, according to reports.



Chandramohan was born as Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao in Pamidimukkala village of Krishna district in 1943. He made his debut through the 1966 film Rangula Ratnam directed and produced by BN Reddy, for which he was awarded the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi Award for Best Actor. He has received multiple Nandi and Filmfare Awards for his supporting roles in various Telugu films.

Chandra Mohan has also worked in several Tamil films, after making his entry into the industry with the 1975 MGR starrer Naalai Namadhe.