Verification now compulsory for Aadhaar for those above 18 years

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that those above 18 years and wanting Aadhaar made for the first time will now be subjected to physical verification, with the consent of the state government, a UIDAI official said.

"There will be a passport-like verification system in place for those wanting their first Aadhaar after 18 years," said an official from UIDAI.

The state government will appoint nodal officers, additional district magistrates, at the district and sub-divisional levels for this purpose, the official added.