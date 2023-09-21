US govt hacking into Huawei servers since 2009, accuses China

As the US and China tussle escalates over technology, Beijing has accused Washington of allegedly hacking Huawei's servers and conducting cyber attacks to steal critical data since 2009, the media reported.

According to Nikkei Asia, China's Ministry of State Security posted on its official WeChat account, revealing “key despicable methods by US intelligence agencies in cyberespionage and theft."

The post accused the US government of hacking into Huawei servers.

"In 2009, the Office of Tailored Access Operations started to infiltrate servers at Huawei's headquarters and continued conducting such surveillance operations," the post read.

The US Department of State was yet to comment on the Chinese accusation.

The post further said that China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center extracted spyware called ‘Second Date.’