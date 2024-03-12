Union govt’s election awareness campaign seeks bank details, address of new voters

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday, March 12 alleged that the Union government is harvesting information and data of first-time voters illegally through a campaign called “Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye” (My first vote for the country).

Saket Gokhale said that the campaign was “purely a Modi government” campaign and through it, details like name, gender and date of birth were being collected. The campaign for "first-time voters" on the MyGov website involved taking a pledge and a quiz. MyGov is the Government of India’s Citizen Engagement Platform which collaborates with multiple government bodies/ Ministries.

TNM checked the website and found that the "pledge to vote" can only be taken after registration (which has to be done after mobile OTP authentication) The registration form asks for many details. For the quiz, the site also asks for bank details, though not mandatory.