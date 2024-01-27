UN agency alleges Israeli protesters blocking humanitarian aid

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has alleged that Israeli protesters blocked humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza through the Karem Shalom border crossing.

The UN body charged that this has led to preventing much-needed supplies of flour, other food supplies, tents and hygiene items from entering the war-torn territory.

The UNOHA in a statement on Friday said: "The inability to deliver food, water and medical aid will exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation of those in need of assistance."

UNOCHA also said that since the second week of January there wa a considerable reduction in the aid trucks arriving to Gaza strip through the Karem Shalom border crossing to the strip through Gaza.