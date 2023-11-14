UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked in Cabinet reshuffle

Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was on Monday, November 14, sacked as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initiated a Cabinet reshuffle. A leading figure on the Conservative right, Braverman's future became uncertain following an article she wrote, criticising the police of “playing favourites” during pro-Palestinian protests in the UK, reports the BBC. Sunak is now carrying out a reshuffle - which involves changing some of his top team.
Breaking her silence moments after being sacked as British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said it has been the "greatest privilege" to serve in the top position and she will "have more to say in due course".
Braverman, whose sacking was announced as part of a major reshuffle by Downing Street, will be replaced by former foreign secretary, James Cleverly.
A hardline conservative, Braverman has frequently courted controversies and has been slammed by her colleagues as well as opposition party members for her remarks on migration, protesters, homeless people and the police.
Before calling pro-Palestinian protesters as "hate marchers" and their organisers as having "links to terrorist groups", she sparked outrage by claiming that those sleeping on streets, are only doing so because it is a "lifestyle choice" they have made.
In April, she said that all British-Pakistanis are part of grooming gangs that "pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls".
When she was part of former Prime Minister Liz Truss's government in October last year, Braverman had said that it is her "dream" to see a plane of asylum seekers take off for Rwanda before Christmas.
London witnessed one of the largest Pro-Palestine marches on November 11, after the Israel-Hamas conflict began last month, with protestors marching from Marble Arch in Hyde Park through the capital down the Vauxhall Bridge Road.
Clashes broke out between far-right counter-protesters and the police, and the opposition Labour alleged that they were sparked by Braverman’s comments.
“Every day she remains in office it further undermines the Prime Minister’s authority,” an MP told The Guardian after her recent provocative remarks.