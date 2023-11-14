UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked in Cabinet reshuffle

Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was on Monday, November 14, sacked as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initiated a Cabinet reshuffle. A leading figure on the Conservative right, Braverman's future became uncertain following an article she wrote, criticising the police of “playing favourites” during pro-Palestinian protests in the UK, reports the BBC. Sunak is now carrying out a reshuffle - which involves changing some of his top team.

Breaking her silence moments after being sacked as British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman said it has been the "greatest privilege" to serve in the top position and she will "have more to say in due course".

Braverman, whose sacking was announced as part of a major reshuffle by Downing Street, will be replaced by former foreign secretary, James Cleverly.