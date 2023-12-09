News

Two teachers suspended for sexually harassing students in K'taka

The Karnataka Education department on Saturday suspended two teachers on charges of sexually harassing girl students in a school in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.
IANS

The suspended teachers are identified as head master Nagaraj Kori and assistant teacher Shanthakumar.

The incident occurred at the Government school in Soppinakeri village.

A complaint was made against assistant teacher Shanthakumar to the Kori but the latter did not initiate any action in this regard.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) had submitted a report in this regard.

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Parameshwarappa had issued the order of suspension of the concerned teachers.

Karnataka
