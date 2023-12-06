Two BJP ministers, eight MPs resign from Parliament after winning Assembly elections

Ten BJP MPs including two Union ministers, who won the Assembly elections, have tendered their resignations after receiving instructions from the party high command.

Two MPs Mahant Balaknath and Renuka Singh could not reach Parliament to resign but both of them will also resign. In the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JP Nadda, it was decided that all the MPs who won the Assembly elections should resign from their Parliament membership and work in the state assemblies.

Following the decision of the high command, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel, who won the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, have resigned from the Lok Sabha membership. Along with them, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Rakesh Singh and Riti Pathak, who won the Assembly polls in the state, have also resigned from the Lok Sabha membership. Now these five leaders will take oath as MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, Tomar and Patel are also being considered as contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

On the instructions of the party high command, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Diya Kumari, who won the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, have also resigned from the Lok Sabha membership. Apart from them, Kirori Lal Meena, who won the election in Rajasthan, has also resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

State President Arun Sao and Gomati Sai, who won the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, have also resigned from Parliament membership.

All these MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party president JP Nadda before resigning. JP Nadda was also present when they handed over their resignations to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Renuka Singh will also meet Prime Minister Modi and submit their resignations from the post of Union Ministers.