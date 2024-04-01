Those making Electoral Bonds an issue will regret it: PM Modi

In his first reaction to the electoral bonds scheme which was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the issue has not caused a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The response came in an interview aired by Thanthi TV on Sunday, March 31.

When the interviewer asked whether the electoral bonds issue had caused an embarrassment or a setback to the party, PM Modi said, “Tell me what have we done that I should see as a setback? I firmly believe that those dancing over the issue and taking pride in it are going to regret it. Before 2014, there was no trail of funds given to political parties during elections. Which agency can say where the money was sourced from, who did it go to and who spent it. Because Modi made electoral bonds, we can now search who bought the bonds, where it went, and how it was spent.”

However, this is not true. It was only after the Supreme Court ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose information on both the buyers and the beneficiaries of the bonds that the details of who bought the bond and whom they paid to was made public.