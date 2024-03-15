Telangana-Andhra firm bought bonds worth Rs 55 crore six months after IT raids

Navayuga Engineering Company Limited bought electoral bonds worth Rs 30 crore six months after it was raided by the Income Tax Department. Navayuga made headlines in November last year, when 41 workers were trapped for 17 days inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand, which the company is building.

In all, the company bought bonds worth up to Rs 55 crore over a period of three years, according to the documents released by the Election Commission of India on March 14.