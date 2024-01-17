Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat ranked best states for startups

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Gujarat were ranked the best performing states in India at the startups awards function held in New Delhi on January 16. According to reports, Tamil Nadu scored 94th percentile in incubation and mentorship, 79th percentile in innovation and entrepreneurship and 75th percentile in drawing up a road map for sustainable futures. StartUp TN initiatives such as the TAN Seed Fund, SC/ST Startup Fund and others have received mention, The Hindu reports. According to DT Next, the areas where Kerala received commendation were in resource development, investment and procurement leadership, sustainable development, incubation, mentorship and innovation.

Addressing the startup awards and state ranking awards function, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said startups are playing a pivotal role in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He highlighted the diverse sectors in which startups are making substantial contributions, ranging from MedTech, FinTech, AgroTech to the aviation sector, drones, and simulators. He identified tourism as a sector with untapped potential, encouraging startups to explore innovative ideas around sustainable tourism. He also recalled that PM Modi had said at the Vibrant Gujarat summit that the priority is New Age Skills, Futuristic Tech, AI & Innovation.