‘Systemic decimation’: Opposition leaders raise suspicion over Arun Goel’s resignation

The resignation of Arun Goel as the Election Commissioner on Saturday, March 9, just days before the expected announcement of Lok Sabha elections, triggered a political unrest. Alleging lack of transparency, the Opposition has questioned the integrity of the Election Commission of India. The Opposition party leaders have expressed doubts over whether the elections will be held in a free and fair manner.

Arun Goel made a sudden announcement on Saturday that he has submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the President. If the Election Commissioner had continued his services he would have been the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar, who will be retiring in February next year.

Arun Goel was a retired IAS officer. He joined the Election Commission in November 2022. Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Arun Goel’s resignation now, the three-member EC panel has now only CEC Rajiv Kumar on it.