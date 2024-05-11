Suspected rhino poacher shot dead in Kaziranga National park

A suspected rhino poacher has been shot dead by forest guards in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said on Saturday.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park told reporters: "We received intelligence inputs about the movement of some poachers and accordingly an ambush was set up in the Eralihool area of the park on Friday night."

According to her, during the wee hours on Saturday, a team of three or four rhino poachers tried to enter the park.

"As the security team was already deployed in the area, they retaliated and one suspected rhino poacher died in the encounter," Ghosh said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m.

She also mentioned that the rest of the suspected poachers were successful in fleeing the area.

The Director further stated that they are investigating the incident and a drone party is sent to unearth further shreds of evidence.

Meanwhile, the identity of the suspected poacher is still unknown.