Sr Adv Dushyant Dave pens open letter to CJI over listing of cases in SC

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Wednesday, December 6, penned an open letter to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, expressing deep anguish over “certain happenings” in the listing of cases by the Registry of the Supreme Court. "I have personally come across a number of cases listed before various Hon’ble Benches upon first listing and/or in which notice have been issued, being taken away from those Hon'ble Benches and listed before other Hon'ble Benches. Despite first coram being available the matters are being listed before Hon'ble Benches in which second coram presides,” Dave said in his letter.

He added that the matters listed before Court No. 2, 4, 6, 7, among others have been shifted out and listed before other Hon'ble Benches in clear disregard of the Rules, the Handbook on Practice and Office Procedure and established Practice and Convention.

Curiously, the Seniority of the first coram is also being ignored in doing so. “Our attention is also been drawn by esteemed Colleagues at the Bar, Seniors, and Advocates on Record (AoRs), about various cases in which they have appeared in the first instance on numerous occasions, later the matters are being listed before different Benches. It would not be proper for me to enumerate these matters as many of them are pending. But it would not be out of place to mention that these matters include some sensitive matters involving human rights, Freedom of Speech, Democracy, and Functioning of Statutory and Constitutional Institutions,” said the open letter.