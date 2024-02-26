Singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72 after battling prolonged illness

Acclaimed playback singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas (72) passed away here after a prolonged illness, a close associate said on Monday, February 26. Udhas was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for some time now. The Gujarat-born singer was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006, and is known for rendering many hit songs in Bollywood in Hindi and other languages.

Some of Pankaj Udhas's most popular songs include Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, and Na Kajre Ki Dhar among many others. He released numerous albums and performed at concerts around the world, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and poignant lyrics.