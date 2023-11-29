Security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya to be in force from Jan 5

The enhanced security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be put in force from January 5.

All necessary equipment will be installed through which devotees arriving at Ram Janmabhoomi will have to pass to make sure the temple’s security plan is foolproof during the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

The additional director general of police (security), the IG police (Ayodhya range), IB officials, the Ayodhya divisional commissioner and a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust held a meeting here in this regard.

“For the first phase of the security plan, the state government has released Rs 40 crore,” Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal informed media persons.

“The overall security plan for Ram temple is with the state government for approval,” Dayal added.

Ram temple Trust member Anil Mishra said, “By January 5, the entire security plan will be rolled out. From January 5, devotees arriving at Ram Janmabhoomi will have to pass through security equipment installed there. This will help in testing the security apparatus for the opening ceremony of the temple on January 22.”

Praveen Kumar, inspector general of police (Ayodhya range), said that the Ram Janmabhoomi will have a four-tier security plan. “Several agencies will be involved in the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi. They include the CRPF, the PAC and the special security force (SSF),” Kumar said.

“In temple’s security, artificial intelligence will also be used,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will be the chief guest at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Trust has also prepared a list of 2500 guests who will be invited for the mega opening ceremony of Ram temple.

In addition to this, 4,000 saints have also been invited for the ceremony. The temple will be opened for devotees from January 23.



