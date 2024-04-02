SC issues notice to Election Commission on plea demanding 100% VVPAT verification

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, April 1 sought the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s response on verifying all Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips during elections. Currently, VVPAT verification only examines votes recorded in five randomly selected Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) per assembly segment. However, the petition seeks tallying of each vote cast in the EVM against corresponding VVPAT slips.

The petition, filed by lawyer and activist Arun Kumar Agrawal, also argues that the ECI's guideline of sequential VVPAT verification causes undue delays in the counting process. It adds that simultaneous verification and the deployment of additional officers in each assembly constituency could help complete the VVPAT verification within five to six hours.