SBI asks time till June 30 to publish details on electoral bonds, well after elections

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, March 4, asked the Supreme Court for time till June 30 to furnish details on the electoral bonds scheme to the Election Commission of India.

According to a report published by LiveLaw, the bank filed an extension application against the court’s original deadline of March 6. The SBI stated that between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024, 22,217 electoral bonds were issued to make donations to political parties in India. The redeemed bonds were deposited to the main branch of the SBI in Mumbai by Authorised branches at the end of each phase.

The SBI argued that since two different information silos existed, they had to decode, compile and compare over 44 thousand (44,434) information sets.