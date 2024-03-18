'Save Constitution': INDIA bloc kicks off campaign for Lok Sabha polls at Mumbai

The INDIA bloc on Sunday, March 17, launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections at a mega rally here, unanimously calling upon the people to defeat the BJP to save democracy and the Constitution.

At the rally at Shivaji Park, organised on the occasion of the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement in 1942, saying that the time has come to work together to relieve the country from the BJP.

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar made a strong case for a change in the country, saying that together it can be done. "People who cheated the country with different promises... we have to vote them out, get rid of them. Those who hold power had made promises to farmers, Dalits, women, tribals and others but these were not fulfilled," he said.

Referring to the BJP’s call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee, he claimed it was not valid and would not work. He thanked the Election Commission for stopping advertisements shown on TV on PM Modi's guarantee.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the opposition parties, gathered under the aegis of the INDIA bloc, are against a dictatorship. He thanked Rahul Gandhi for selecting Mumbai and organising a rally to conclude his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at the historic Shivaji Park for driving out the dictatorship that has prevailed in the country.