Sandeshkhali row: SC stays Lok Sabha panel's proceedings against Bengal officials

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the summons issued by Lok Sabha Privilege Committee to West Bengal chief secretary and other top officials in connection with a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar alleging “misconduct, brutality and life-threatening injuries to him” during protests in the Sandeshkhali region.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered the interim order while issuing notice on a writ petition filed by Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, and three other officials.

The petition challenges the jurisdiction of the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee and argues that parliamentary privileges do not extend to political activities.

The petition has been filed by Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika, Sharad Kumar Dwivedi (District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas District), Rajeev Kumar, Dr. Hossain Mehedi Rehman (Superintendent of Police, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas District) and Partha Ghosh (Additional SP, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas District).