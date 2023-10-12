Remembering MS Swaminathan: Food sovereignty and the Green Revolution paradox

In recent days, Dr M S Swaminathan’s name has become deeply intertwined with farmers’ struggles.

His formula to calculate the minimum support price (MSP) C2+50% (50 percent more than the Comprehensive Cost of Production which included input cost of capital, family labour and cost of rent and depreciation of land) was scientific and had the potential to make farmers’ lives bearable.

Even though this formula was put before the first United Progressive Alliance government in 2008, both UPA-1 and UPA-2 completely ignored it.

The subsequent Modi government had included it in its manifesto, but once it came to power it made a statement before the Supreme Court that under no circumstances was it possible to implement that formula.

Notwithstanding that, farmers are indebted to Swaminathan for analysing their problems comprehensively and presenting those findings before the government and the public in a meaningful manner. Swaminathan also made several suggestions on how to improve the lives of farmers and also spoke for the interests of small farmers, though within the framework of market-oriented agrarian reforms.

But it is ironic that the very Green Revolution that Swaminathan spearheaded and which the then Congress government implemented under American guidance, was responsible for bringing farmers, especially small farmers, into the vicious trap of the market economy.

The Green Revolution of Norman Borlaug: Doubled edged green weapon

Norman Borlaug, the agricultural scientist who changed the face of the rural world through increasing agricultural productivity by what is known as the green revolution, was rewarded with the Nobel Prize. He died on September 13, 2009 at the age of 95. But was he a friend of farmers? Or giant agricultural corporations?

If we want a proper answer to the question of whose side he was on, we would need to have a clear understanding of our country’s development model and also have a stand on it. This is important because this great man is the reason that our farmers are in their current situation. The understanding of whether he was a friend or foe to Indian farmers would thus depend on one’s opinion of the condition of India’s farmers and views on the state of India’s food security.

According to the Indian government, India’s food security is better than it was before, farmers now lead better lives than in the past, the number of poor people have reduced from about 50 percent to 27 percent, and farmers have more purchasing power etc.

There is a view that all of this was possible only because the government implemented practices that Borlaug developed, such as the use of high yielding variety (HYV) seeds, chemical fertilisers, pesticide and insecticide which increased crop yields dramatically. The Indian government is not the only one to put forward such claims. Governments of other poor Asian, African and Latin American countries echo the same views.

In short, they argue that such countries, which were dependent on food aid from the US and other countries, only became food secure because of Norman Borlaug’s green revolution. In support of their argument, they cite the examples of India which overcame its food crisis of 1965 and Mexico, which faced a similar situation in the 1950s. They argue that both countries became food secure in a few years due to the green revolution and even went on to become food exporters.

This argument is not false. But neither is it completely true.

It is true that India’s godowns contain vast quantities of grain and that such a large quantity of grain production was only possible because of the green revolution. But did such levels of production make the lives of farmers better than before? The government has no answer. And neither did Borlaug until his death.

The story of India’s agriculture is the same as that of its development model: It has fed milk and honey to the haves and poison to the have nots. For example, there is an abundance of grain in India but in rural areas the per capita food consumption is steadily decreasing.