Reliance-linked firms bought electoral bonds in crucial election years – after an amendment

A special window of sale

The Electoral Bond scheme initially allowed only four sale windows in a year, barring the year of Lok Sabha elections.

On November 7, 2022, days before the Himachal state elections and a month before the Gujarat state elections, the Modi government amended the scheme to allow for a window of 15 additional days in such a year.

According to information accessed by retired Navy Commodore Lokesh Batra through the Right to Information Act, a week-long sale window opened on November 9, 2022, just two days after the amendment. Bonds worth Rs 676 crore were sold in this window.

The data released by the Election Commission shows that the BJP received Rs 590 crore of this figure – 87% of the share collected days after the government's amendment.

Firms linked to Reliance were the biggest donors in this phase. Three firms – Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, NexG Devices Private Limited and Mankind Pharma Limited – bought bonds worth Rs 164 crore in this phase. That is nearly 24% of all bonds sold in this phase.

Lunia is one of the nine directors at Mankind Pharma since 2015.

Another firm linked to Lunia, MN Media Ventures, purchased bonds worth Rs 5 crore in this sale period. It shares a common director, Sandeep Jairath, with NexG Devices Private Limited. A second director of MN Media Ventures, Kulwinder Pal Singh, is a senior manager of finance and accounts at Surendra Lunia’s Infotel group, according to Linkedin . The firm also shares the same registered address as Infotel Access Enterprises, another donor firm where Lunia’s business associate, Ankit Lunia , is a director.

During this phase of electoral bonds, the Reliance group was followed by Vedanta group (Rs 111.75 crore or 16.5% of all bonds), United Phosphorus (Rs 50 crore), Sri Siddharth Infratech and Services (Rs 30 crore), DLF (Rs 25 crore), Cipla (Rs 24.2 crore) and Maruti Suzuki (Rs 20 crore).

Another window opened up before the Gujarat elections in December 2022. Data obtained by Batra through RTI shows that bonds worth Rs 232 crore were sold in this phase. The BJP again picked up the largest share of the bonds sold in this December phase – Rs 165 crore or 71% of the value.