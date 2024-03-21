Reliance-linked firm gave BJP Rs 375 crore through electoral bonds

A little-known firm linked to the Reliance Group, Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, donated at least Rs 375 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party through electoral bonds, fresh data released by the Election Commission has revealed. Another Rs 35 crore worth of bonds purchased by the company were split between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

On January 5, 2022, Qwik Supply bought bonds worth Rs 225 crore. Of this, the BJP encashed Rs 200 crore on January 10, 2022. The remaining Rs 25 crore were redeemed by the Shiv Sena on January 6, 2022.

On January 10, 2022, Qwik Supply bought bonds worth Rs 10 crore. These were encashed by the Nationalist Congress Party on January 11, 2022.

Eleven months later, on November 1, 2022, Qwik Supply bought 125 bonds of Rs 1 crore. The BJP encashed all of them on November 14, 2022.

One year later, on November 17, 2023, Qwik Supply bought another set of bonds worth Rs 50 crore. They were redeemed by the BJP on November 20, 2023.