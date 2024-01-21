Ram temple inauguration: Prohibitory orders, more restrictions placed in Lucknow

After clamping prohibitory orders ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, the Lucknow police have put in place new restrictions on holding protests, filming with drones and carrying weapons in view of the approaching 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Republic Day celebrations and other occasions to be observed in the near future.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Upendra Agarwal, said in an order, "Any protest or demonstration held at any place other than the marked protest site, filming with drones within a km radius of government offices and buildings, carrying sharp weapons, firearms or inflammable substances within the limits of Lucknow are prohibited."