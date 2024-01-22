Ram temple inauguration: Deve Gowda, Chandrababu, Pawan participate in ceremony

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan were among the political leaders who attended the Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday, January 22. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ began at 12:20 pm, and is expected to conclude by 1:00 pm.

The ceremony is taking place amid widespread controversy with many in the INDIA Bloc, including the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) not in attendance. The Opposition parties allege that the inauguration of the incomplete temple is done for political gains ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Incidentally, senior BJP leader LK Advani— one of the prime forces behind the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign— has not attended the temple inauguration. Advani is reportedly skipping the event due to cold weather.