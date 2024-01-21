Ram temple: Govt issues advisory against publishing any content disturbing ‘communal harmony'

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Union Government issued an advisory to media outlets and social media platforms on Saturday, January 20. The advisory cautioned against publishing any false, manipulated or any content that could disturb communal harmony or public order related to the January 22 event to be held in Ayodhya.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. It is observed that certain unverified, provocative and fake messages are being spread, especially on social media, which can disturb communal harmony and public order,” the advisory said.