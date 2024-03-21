Rajasthan: Five family members charred to death as LPG cylinder explodes

Five members of a family, including three minors, were burnt to death after an LPG cylinder exploded in Jaipur on Thursday morning.

None of the family members could come out of the house after the cylinder exploded as it was kept at a room near the entrance gate, a police official said.

The incident took place at Jaisalya village in the Vishwakarma police station area at 7.30 a.m.

ACP Ashok Chauhan said after getting information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (26), his wife Ruby (24), Ishu (7), Dilkhush (2) and Khushmani (4). The family hailed from Bihar's Motihari district and was living here on rent.

A neighbour said that Rajesh had changed the cylinder in the morning and the incident might have occurred due to its incorrect installation.

Two fire brigades brought the fire under control in half-an-hour.

"Rajesh was working in a factory here. He went to Bihar on leave for a few days and came back on Wednesday evening," said the ACP.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The news of the untimely demise of five civilians due to the massive fire in Jaipur is heart-wrenching."

"I pray to Almighty God to grant peace to the departed souls and to give strength to the family members to bear the loss," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, police officials said the bodies will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.



