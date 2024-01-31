Rahul Gandhi slams Nitish Kumar for succumbing to BJP’s pressure

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, January 30, attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for succumbing to BJP's pressure and leaving INDIA bloc. “After BJP applied a little pressure on Nitish Kumar, he again took a U-turn and left the INDIA bloc,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi, while sharing an anecdote, said that former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel once shared a joke with him:

“Baghel said that Nitish Kumar took the oath of Chief Minister in Raj Bhawan along with some other leaders. BJP leaders were also present. After the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish was returning home, stopped midway and asked the driver to take him back to Governor House as he had forgotten his shawl.

“When he reached the Governor's House, the Governor told him ‘Itni Jaldi Wapas Aa Gaye,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Rang Bhumi ground in Purnia.