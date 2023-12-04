Raghav Chadha's suspension revoked by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

The suspension of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, was revoked on Monday, December 4 on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session.

Chadha's suspension was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the motion moved by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. The AAP MP was suspended from Rajya Sabha on August 11.