Puducherry observes total bandh after nine-year-old girl’s murder

Puducherry on March 8 came to a standstill due to a total bandh in the aftermath of the murder of a nine-year-old girl in the union territory recently. The bandh was called by both the AIADMK and the INDIA Bloc. Both public and private establishments have extended support to the bandh, with shops, restaurants and cinema halls closed for business. Transport facilities have also been severely affected in Puducherry due to the bandh.
On March 5, the nine-year-old’s body was discovered in a drain near her house in Sholai Nagar 72 hours after she was reported missing by her family. The child was abducted from outside her home on March 2 and sexually assaulted.
Two suspects, 56-year-old Vivekanandan and 19-year-old Karunas (alias Kakka), were arrested for murder and violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, Act (PoA).
Puducherry residents took to the streets demanding action against the culprits. The child’s funeral procession on March 7 was joined by hundreds of people, who wanted to show their solidarity to the grieving family. With public anger mounting, Circle Inspector (CI) A Dhanaselvam and Sub-Inspector Jayagurunathan have both been transferred out of the Muthialpet jurisdiction, where the tragic incident took place.
According to Indian Express, all buses heading to Cuddalore from Chennai on March 8 would be diverted through Villupuram instead of the usual route through Puducherry. Tamil Nadu’s state transport buses ply until Puducherry border, the reports said.