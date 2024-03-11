President swears in former SC judge Justice AM Khanwilkar as Chairperson, Lokpal

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of Chairperson, Lokpal to former apex court judge, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, March 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present on the occasion.

Justice Khanwilkar superannuated in July 2022 after serving a 6-year term in the Supreme Court.