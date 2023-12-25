PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Ayodhya on December 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and address a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 30 after inaugurating the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and the redeveloped railway station in the temple town.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the temple town comes weeks ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22, and is part of the government’s infrastructure push to make Ayodhya a lucrative religious tourism destination.

According to official sources, the roadshow will cover a distance of about 15 km between the airport and the railway station and pass through Dharam Path, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Ram Path, Tedhi Bazaar and Mohabra intersection.