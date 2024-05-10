PM Modi’s claims about Rahul Gandhi’s silence on Adani and Ambani false

At the 13.47-minute mark in the above video, Gandhi states, “If the Constitution is abolished, all your rights will come to an end… water bodies, forests, land (jal-jangal-zameen), reservation, public sector, everything will vanish. And Hindustan will be ruled by 22-25 people. Who are these people? They are the billionaires of Hindustan. People like Adani, whose eyes are fixed on your land, your forests, your water bodies. They want these to be snatched from you and handed over to them. They are special friends of Narendra Modi ji. Have you heard the name Adani? Have you? The Prime Minister wants to give away your land, forests, water bodies to Adani. Airports, power stations, ports, infrastructure, everything has been given to these 22-25 people by Narendra Modi ji… he has waived off loans amounting to Rs 16 Lakh Crore of these 22-25 people.”

Again, 22.03-minute onward, he states, “Steps like introduction of GST and demonitaztion were taken to help billionaires. Narendra Modi wanted to help people like Adani and hence he brought in faulty GST, demonetization… ”

May 5, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi spoke at a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria in Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh, where he made the same allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the mainstream media. He stated, “Brothers and sisters, you must have noticed that the media persons never talk about tribals. Isn’t that right? They will show Ambanis’ wedding, the Bollywood, dancing and singing, but there are atrocities on tribals, your children are raped, your land is snatched away, then nothing is ever said about you in the media.”

Lashing out at PM Modi for his alleged favouritism to billionaires, Gandhi also stated, “Narendra Modi has waived off loans worth Lakhs of crores of 22 people. He has given money to billionaires. We have made up our mind that if he can give money to them, we can give money to tribals, dalits, backward classes, the poor from the general caste.”