PM Modi speaks to rescued Uttarakhand tunnel workers

The Prime Minister also lauded the spirit of the whole team associated with this rescue operation, calling the safe evacuation of all 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarakhand and the success of the rescue operation as an emotional moment for the people of the country.

Praising the people involved with the rescue operation, Modi said, "Their bravery and determination have given new life to our worker brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork."

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "The success of the rescue operation of our worker brothers in Uttarkashi is going to make everyone emotional. I want to say to the comrades (workers) who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience will inspire everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough."