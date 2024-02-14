PM Modi meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi

They welcomed the deepening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across sectors, including trade and investment, digital infrastructure, fintech, energy, infrastructure, culture and people-to-people ties. Discussions also covered regional and global issues.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of Bilateral Investment Treaty, an official said.

This agreement will be a key enabler for further promoting investments in both countries.

India has signed both a Bilateral Investment Treaty and a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, the official added.

An MoU on cooperation in the field of electrical interconnection and trade is expected to open new areas of collaboration in the field of energy, including energy security and energy trade, an official said.

An Intergovernmental Framework Agreement between India and UAE on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor.

This would build on previous understandings and cooperation on this matter and foster India and UAE cooperation furthering regional connectivity, the MEA said.

According to the MEA, an MoU on cooperation in Digital Infrastructure Projects will create a framework for a wide-ranging cooperation, including investment cooperation, in the digital infrastructure sector and also facilitate sharing of technical knowledge, skills and expertise.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the launch of UAE's domestic card JAYWAN, which is based on the digital RuPay credit and debit card stack.

The leaders witnessed a transaction made using the JAYWAN card. The leaders also discussed the strengthening of energy partnership.

They appreciated that in addition to the UAE being among the largest sources of crude and LPG, India is now entering long-term contracts for LNG.

Ahead of the visit, RITES Limited signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Company and Gujarat Maritime Board with Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

These would help in building port infrastructure and further enhance connectivity between the two countries, the official added.



