Parliament security breach 'mastermind' Lalit Jha surrenders before Delhi Police

The alleged mastermind behind the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha, surrendered before the Delhi Police on Thursday night, officials privy to the probe told IANS over phone. "Yes, we have Jha in our custody. We will share more details after we question him," an officer said.

Jha surrendered before the Kartavya Path police station in New Delhi district.

"He has been handed over to the Special Cell for further investigation," a source said.

Earlier on Thursday, the four main accused arrested in connection with the case -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D., Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde -- were sent to seven-day police custody by a Delhi court.