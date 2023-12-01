Paraguay Replaces Govt Official Who Signed Deal With Fugitive Nithyananda's Fictional Country

A Paraguayan government official has been replaced after he mistakenly signed a deal with ‘Kailasa’ – the fictional country created by fugitive Indian godman Nithyananda. Associated Press reports that Arnaldo Chamorro was replaced as chief of staff for Paraguay’s agriculture ministry on Wednesday, November29, soon after it came to light that he had signed a “proclamation” with representatives of the “United States of Kailasa”.

The proclamation reportedly expressed the “sincere wish and recommendation for the government of Paraguay to consider, explore and actively seek the establishment of diplomatic relations with the United States of Kailasa and support the admission of the United States of Kailasa as a sovereign and independent state in various international organizations, including, among others, the United Nations”.

In addition to Chamorro, ‘Kailasa’ representatives had also met agriculture minister Carlos Giménez.