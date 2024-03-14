Panel on ‘One-nation, One-poll’ submits report to President Droupadi Murmu, pitches for simultaneous elections

A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its detailed report on ‘One-nation, One election’ to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

The comprehensive report has strongly advocated for holding the national and state polls simultaneously.

The report, running into thousands of pages has been prepared after extensive consultations from various stakeholders, former election commissioners and constitutional experts.

The committee to study the possibility of holding simultaneous polls was formed on September 3, 2023. Its members comprised of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior advocate Harish Salve and more.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again underlined the need for clubbing the national and state elections together to save huge expenses and also utilise the time for bettering governance.

‘One-nation, One-election’ was also one of the major poll planks of the BJP in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.