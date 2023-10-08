Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever

This was no doubt due to the ambiguity of the accords on questions of self-determination and statehood. The text referred to “ mutual legitimate and political rights ”. But while Israel and the PLO recognised each other, it was as negotiating parties rather than as partners with legitimacy and the right to self-determination exercised through two sovereign states.

In 1993 there was much talk about the creation of a new Middle East which would be part of the post-cold war world order. The ambiguities of the Oslo accords would be resolved by good faith negotiations in an atmosphere where many talked about the “peace dividend”.

Things fall apart

But there was a darker side to the early 1990s. The Balkan wars (1991-1995) were markedly violent conflicts which were the product of xenophobia, racism and religious extremism. As the 1990s progressed it was these features, rather than a peaceful democratic dispensation, which characterised the post-communist world.

For Israel and Palestine, the optimism present in 1993 was to dissipate with rising violence. Within three years we saw the assassination of Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish terrorist, the massacre of Muslims while praying in Hebron by an Israeli settler and Hamas suicide terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians in February and March 1996. By May 1996 the Israeli government that had negotiated the Oslo accords had been defeated at the polls by Benjamin Netanyahu who announced he would “lower Palestinian expectations”.