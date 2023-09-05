‘One Nation, One Election’: A disaster for state parties and federalism

While Ambedkar proposed that more commissioners could be appointed if necessary, Professor Shiban Lal Saxena from the committee asserted, "We haven't implemented a 'Fixed Term' like in the United States due to our elections occurring once every four years. Considering the numerous states in India, if a vote of no confidence succeeds, the government must resign. Therefore, elections for the Central Government and State Governments are necessarily held at different times. Simultaneous elections can occur for a period of ten to twelve years initially. Subsequently, sporadic elections will persist. Thus, we should appoint three to five election commissioners," he advocated.