Old social media posts of BJP leaders advocating for inheritance tax go viral

Soon after Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda’s comments on inheritance tax snowballed into a controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to attack the Indian National Congress, which distanced itself from Pitroda’s views. However, old social media posts of BJP leaders endorsing inheritance tax have now gone viral.

Social media users and the Congress have hit back at the BJP by digging up old posts and media statements by BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, former Finance Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha and industrialist TV Mohandas Pai, in which they have advocated for the introduction of inheritance tax.

Inheritance tax, a levy imposed on the transfer of assets from deceased individuals to their beneficiaries, has been adopted by numerous countries worldwide with the aim of wealth redistribution and fostering economic parity. India also had an inheritance tax called the Estate Duty until it was scrapped in 1985 due to multiple reasons by then Finance Minister VP Singh under the Rajiv Gandhi government.

A speech made by former Finance Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha at the Forbes Philanthropy Awards in 2013. In this speech, Sinha said that he thinks Estate taxes in India are “very much required as it will encourage a lot more philanthropy and a number of other advantages which will enable to effectively create a more vibrant entrepreneurial capitalism in India.”