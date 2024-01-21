No invitation received for Ram Temple inauguration: BRS leader Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Sunday, January 21, said that she nor the party has not officially received an invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and hence would be unable to attend it.

She, however, said that Lord Ram belongs to all and not to a few. “Some time and on some occasion, we will visit Ayodhya. We will have the good fortune of visiting the holy place,” she said. Kavitha, who is daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had said last month that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a dream come true for crores of Hindus.