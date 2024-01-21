No invitation received for Ram Temple inauguration: BRS leader Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha on Sunday, January 21, said that she nor the party has not officially received an invitation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and hence would be unable to attend it.
She, however, said that Lord Ram belongs to all and not to a few. “Some time and on some occasion, we will visit Ayodhya. We will have the good fortune of visiting the holy place,” she said. Kavitha, who is daughter of BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had said last month that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a dream come true for crores of Hindus.
Referring to the preparations for inauguration of the temple, Kavitha had posted her comment on X (formerly Twitter). “During the auspicious time when the idol of Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamy is installed in Ayodhya, which is a dream come true for crores of Hindus, the country welcomes it along with Telangana,” she wrote in Telugu.
The BRS MLC’s comment is seen as a major shift in the party’s stand on the issue and this came days after BRS lost power to the Congress party in Telangana. During the election campaign, KCR had raised the issue of Babri Masjid demolition. Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Urban constituency, he had asked who demolished Babri Masjid. Meanwhile, Kavitha met Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and demanded that a statue of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule be installed in Assembly premises.